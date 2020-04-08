|
Sue Ann Brundage April 21, 1947 March 24, 2020 Sue Brundage, 72, passed away on March 24th, 2020 in Puyallup Washington. During her last days she was with her son and daughter until her passing. Sue was born in Murrayville Georgia to Tom and Annie Wirth. She is survived by her son, daughter, four grandchildren, four sisters and a brother. Sue lived most of her life in the Pacific Northwest, raising her children in West Seattle. Sue worked as a steel worker at Bethlehem Steel before working at Boeing Aerospace Company where she retired after 27 years. Sue was proud to have been a member of the Boeing B2 Stealth Bomber program as a sealant mixer. Sue loved the Lord Jesus Christ and devoted most of her life to the church, sharing the word of God to those she met. Sue worked in the church doing many things but found joy in surrounding herself with children in the children's ministry. Those that knew Sue will remember her positive personality and glowing smile. She was quick to make a new friend and to bring smiles to children she met. She will be missed by her family and friends, but they find comfort knowing she is now pain free and by the Lord's side. Her memorial will be announced on a later date.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 8, 2020