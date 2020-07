Sue Rawlings Sue Jeanne Marie Rawlings, 71, died July 24, 2020. A lifelong resident of Tacoma and University Place, she was a retired office manager and paralegal. Sue was preceded in death by her mother, Jeanne, and her father, James. She is survived by her daughter, Jamie; her siblings, Jan, Cathy (John), Kim, Jim (Kathy), Keri (Tom), Kay (Dan); and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Please see the full obituary at www.edwardsmemorial.com