Solweig Jensen (Sundquist) 11-12-1929 - 4-2-2019 Solweig was born in Sweden and came to this country in February, 1952. She received her U.S. citizenship in 1959. Solweig met and married Allan Jensen in July, 1954. He passed away October, 1986. Solweig worked for Lerner Shop in Tacoma from 1957 to 1980 and was a member of Retail Clerks Union 367. She enjoyed her home, gardening, her many friends and helping others. Preceding her in death were her parents, 6 brothers and 5 sisters, all in Sweden. She leaves behind several cousins, nieces & nephews, most all in Sweden. At her request, there will be no service. Donations may be sent to the . She donated to Mary Bridge Children's Hospital, Tacoma Pierce County Humane Society and many others. She was a wonderful person and will be greatly missed.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary