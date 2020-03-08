Home

Susan Ann (Deck) Goerger Beloved wife to Neal, loving mother to Kevin and Darcy, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020. Born December 27,1953, Susan resided in the Tacoma area her entire life. She retired from Tacoma School District after 30 years of service. Survived by her husband, Neal Goerger, son, Kevin Goerger (Janet), daughter Darcy Camper (Christopher), granddaughter, Luciana Camper, grandson Finn Goerger, mother Lois Nunamaker, sisters, Dorene Caillier, Elaine Gurr, and brothers Larry Deck, Jeff Erickson as well as additional extended family and friends. The family would like to thank MultiCare Home Health and Hospice for the care and support. Memorial services for Susan will be held at 2:00 pm on March 15, 2020 at University Place Presbyterian Church, 8101 27th St W University Place, WA 98466. In lieu of flowers donations can be made a charity or church of your choice.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 8, 2020
