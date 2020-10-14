Susan H. Ingram

June 1, 1952 - October 8, 2020

Puyallup, Washington - Susan H. Ingram, 68, of Tacoma, WA passed away Oct 8, 2020 in Puyallup, WA of covid-19.

Susan was born June 1, 1952 to Agnes and Robert Ingram in Philadelphia PA.

Upon graduating from Kensington High school she started working at Woolworths, she retired after 25 years.

Susan will be remembered for her love of reading and collection of skunks; she loved her Irish cream brave.

Susan is survived by six sisters, Faye Jedrzey, Angie Johnson, Linda Ingram, Gail Ingram, Darcy Remaker (Steve), and Karen Stewart. She is also survived by 14 nieces and nephews and many other relatives.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents Agnes (Hayt) and Robert E. Ingram and two brothers, Robert W. Ingram and Scott Ingram.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses on the 5th floor at Good Sam Hospital Puyallup for their kindness and compassion they showed Susan and our family during her fight against this virus.

Per Susan's request there will be no services.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store