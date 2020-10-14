1/
Susan H. Ingram
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan H. Ingram
June 1, 1952 - October 8, 2020
Puyallup, Washington - Susan H. Ingram, 68, of Tacoma, WA passed away Oct 8, 2020 in Puyallup, WA of covid-19.
Susan was born June 1, 1952 to Agnes and Robert Ingram in Philadelphia PA.
Upon graduating from Kensington High school she started working at Woolworths, she retired after 25 years.
Susan will be remembered for her love of reading and collection of skunks; she loved her Irish cream brave.
Susan is survived by six sisters, Faye Jedrzey, Angie Johnson, Linda Ingram, Gail Ingram, Darcy Remaker (Steve), and Karen Stewart. She is also survived by 14 nieces and nephews and many other relatives.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents Agnes (Hayt) and Robert E. Ingram and two brothers, Robert W. Ingram and Scott Ingram.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses on the 5th floor at Good Sam Hospital Puyallup for their kindness and compassion they showed Susan and our family during her fight against this virus.
Per Susan's request there will be no services.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved