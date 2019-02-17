Resources More Obituaries for Susan Sammons Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Susan Kathleen Sammons

Obituary Condolences Flowers Susan Kathleen Sammons Earthbound Apr. 5, 1971 Heavenbound Jan. 25, 2019 Susan came into this world a lusty 8 1/2 lbs of action, screaming for attention. She would be an interesting and challenging part of our lives for the next 47 years, devastating us when she left us far too early, tearing a hole in our hearts that will never heal. She leaves behind her husband, RJ Sammons and children, Randy and Eva Brines, mother and step-father, Evelyn (Reitan) Robinson and Paul Robinson of Federal Way. Siblings, Erik Reitan, Maryrose Reitan (Casey Fulton), April Reitan, Regina "Gigi" Reitan (Don Villegas) and many nieces and nephews by whom she was dearly loved. She was preceded in death by her late father, C. K. Reitan and brothers buried in California and Washington State. Susi was an animal lover and foster pet-parent for many abandoned dogs and cats over the years. She found homes for them and made sure they'd have good lives. She and RJ moved to Texas where they had 4 adopted furry family members. She had a lovely singing voice and sang at the Puyallup Fair as a teen. She won the Young Authors writing contest 6 years in a row while in elementary school. She left us too soon to write the book we know she had in her. As we struggle with her loss, we remember that she was a fiercely loyal friend, having had some friends over 35 years. She was a wife, mother, daughter, sister, cousin and aunt. She was the kind of person who attracted others with her warm personality. She was smart, witty, beautiful, fun and funny, with a wicked sense of humor and an infectious, throaty laugh. She was never afraid to give her point of view and she had many. She texted her mother daily with funny things she'd found on the web or just to say "I love you." She will be buried near 2 of her brothers at Mountain View Cemetery, in Auburn, WA. A memorial date has not been determined yet, but notifications will go out by social media. The family requests that any donations be made in her name to Christ Lutheran Church, 2501 SW 320th St., Federal Way, WA, 98023. 253.927.6969. Rest in peace and in the warmth of our love, Sweetpea. Every beautiful earthly creation will remind us of you!

