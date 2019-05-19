|
Susan Lynn (Malacky) Halls On April 18th of 2019, Susan Halls passed away at her home in "Browns Point" / Tacoma Washington. Susan was born Oct. 10, 1938, to Aurthur and Marvel Malacky in Tacoma Wa. She is "pre- deceased" by her parents. Susan attended Lincoln High School, and graduated with the class 1956. Susan is survived by her husband, William; her two daughters, Julie and Sherry; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As per her requests and final wishes, there will be no sevices.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 19, 2019