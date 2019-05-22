Home

Susan Marie (Foster) Henricksen

Susan Marie (Foster) Henricksen Susan Marie (Foster) Henricksen, daughter of James and Alice Foster, passed away in her sleep on 5/16/19 in Edgewood, WA. She was born and raised in the Fife - Milton - Edgewood area and loved her many travels around the world. Susan enjoyed fishing, reading, and spending time at Lake Tapps. Her sassy spirit and quick wit were surpassed only by her love for her family. Susan is survived by her sister, Janice Brennan, and Susan's 3 children, Ken Foster, James Loen, and Lisa Bates. Susan deeply loved her 9 grandchildren, Krista, Jennifer, Lindsey, Erika, Taylor, Riley, Hannah, Ian, and Reese, and her great-granddaughter, Sloane. She will be forever loved and missed. A memorial reception will be held on 5/25/19 from 2-5pm in her home at 12516 12th St E, Edgewood, WA 98372. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Edgewood Food Bank.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 22, 2019
