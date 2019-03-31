|
Susan Marie Suver Susan Marie Suver, 53, passed away of lymphoma on March 14, 2019 in Burien, Washington. She was born August 5, 1965 to Janice Laurene and Richard Arthur Suver in Tacoma, Washington. She lived in Seattle for 28 years, graduated from Pacific Lutheran University in 1987, and worked at Virginia Mason Hospital and for Holland America. Services will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at South Sound Manor, 455 North St. SE, Tumwater, WA 98501.To read the full obituary or share memories, please visitwww.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 31, 2019