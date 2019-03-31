Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Alternatives of Washington Inc.
455 North Street SE
Tumwater, WA 98501
(360) 753-1065
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
South Sound Manor
455 North St. SE
Tumwater, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Suver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Marie Suver


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Susan Marie Suver Obituary
Susan Marie Suver Susan Marie Suver, 53, passed away of lymphoma on March 14, 2019 in Burien, Washington. She was born August 5, 1965 to Janice Laurene and Richard Arthur Suver in Tacoma, Washington. She lived in Seattle for 28 years, graduated from Pacific Lutheran University in 1987, and worked at Virginia Mason Hospital and for Holland America. Services will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at South Sound Manor, 455 North St. SE, Tumwater, WA 98501.To read the full obituary or share memories, please visitwww.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Funeral Alternatives of Washington Inc.
Download Now