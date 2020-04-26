Susan Murphy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Murphy Susan Murphy was born February 15, 1954 to Thomas and Marjorie Parker in Tacoma. She passed into the arms of her Heavenly Father on April 20th in Olympia. She attended St Patrick's School, Jason Lee Middle School and graduated from Stadium High School in 1972. She worked at Lakewood Hospital and spent many years employed at Multicare Medical Center in various clerical positions. She was pre-deceased by her parents and brother Mike. She is survived by siblings, Joyce, Nancy and Gary. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends. Donations may be made in her name to: Samaritan's Purse, P O Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved