Susan Murphy Susan Murphy was born February 15, 1954 to Thomas and Marjorie Parker in Tacoma. She passed into the arms of her Heavenly Father on April 20th in Olympia. She attended St Patrick's School, Jason Lee Middle School and graduated from Stadium High School in 1972. She worked at Lakewood Hospital and spent many years employed at Multicare Medical Center in various clerical positions. She was pre-deceased by her parents and brother Mike. She is survived by siblings, Joyce, Nancy and Gary. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends. Donations may be made in her name to: Samaritan's Purse, P O Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

