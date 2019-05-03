Susan Pauley Susan Pauley, age 71 died on April 28, 2019 in Roy WA surrounded by family. Susan is survived by her Daughter Teresa Tarbert, her two sons David Pauley and Jeffery Pauley and her six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Susan Pauley was born on October 2, 1947 in Salt Lake City, UT, to parents Carl L Petersen and Nelda Childs. She graduated from Clover Park Technical College in Lakewood WA with a degree in Aerospace Technician. In 1986 she accepted a position as a Service Technician at Xerox Corporation, where she worked for more than 25 Years. Susan Pauley was a social, active woman who was deeply involved in her church and family for most of her life. She enjoyed crafts, sewing, and bargain shopping. Her family and friends will always remember her as a strong willed, family orientated and thrifty person. A viewing will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Parkland on Monday May 6, 2019 viewing at 10:00 AM with funeral services at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Mountain View Funeral Home in Lakewood at 12:30 PM. Arrangements by Mountain View Funeral.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary