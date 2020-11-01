Susan Slonaker
May 13, 1947 - October 24, 2020
Gig Harbor, Washington - Susan "Suzie" Kay Slonaker, 73, of Gig Harbor, WA, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020 after a long battle with multiple illnesses. Suzie was preceded in death by her husband, James.
She is survived by her daughter, Gretchen Erickson, son-in-law, Brandon, two grandchildren, Isaac and Morgan of Portland, Oregon, sister Barbara Bandel Koelsch of Dallas, Texas, and brother, David Bandel of The Dalles, Oregon.
Suzie enjoyed time with friends and family, entertaining and hosting celebrations, serving exquisitely prepared food such as her Thanksgiving meals, homemade breads and chocolate decadent cake. She enjoyed exploring and learning about other countries, and how to make their cuisine. In addition to cooking, she enjoyed raising an array of farm animals including Navajo sheep, goats, chickens, geese, doves, and selling their wool and eggs. She adored spending time with her dogs and cats. She loved gardening, mushrooming, finding treasures at thrift stores, playing dominos, and traveling; especially the Shakespeare Festival in Ashland, Oregon.
In 1995, as the founder and founding director of REACH Ministries (a recreational camp and service for HIV/AIDS children and their families), Suzie was creative and passionate, rallying a team of caring professional staff and volunteers.
Strong in faith, courageous in difficulties, may Suzie now rest in peace.
Due to COVID, a Celebration of Life will be planned by family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a contribution to one of the following, or a charity of your choice
:
Tony Campolo Scholarship Fund, Eastern University [https://www.eastern.edu/about/offices-centers/advancement/where-give/campolo-center-fund/campolo-scholarship-fund
]
Multnomah University, c/o Paul Metzger, New Wine New Wine Skin [https://campaign.multnomah.edu/ways-to-give
]
Franciscan Hospice (Hospice House) & Palliative Care (through Franciscan Foundation) [https://www.chifranciscan.org/our-foundations/franciscan-foundation
]