Susan Taylor Susan Rabstoff Taylor, a lifetime resident of the Tacoma area, passed away on March 6, 2019 from Alzheimer's disease. Susan was born in 1944 to her parents Sam and Annabelle Rabstoff. She attended Tacoma Public Schools and graduated with the Lincoln High School class of 1962 where she was a member of the Marcetta Ki marching team. Her working career began with 5 years at Prudential Life Insurance Company, followed by 31 years with Weyerhaeuser Company, before taking early retirement in 1999. She held various positions at the company with her final several years as Weyerhaeuser receptionist. It was there, in 1987, that she met her husband, Mark. They were married in 1988. Susan also was a franchise owner/instructor of Image Improvement Programs. She taught personal development classes for girls and boys, men and women, and personal color analysis. She also taught image career workshops for women. Susan accepted Christ as her Savior at an early age. She was a member of Christ Community Baptist Church in Puyallup. Susan spent the recent three years as a resident of Spring Ridge Memory Care facility. She was very happy there and was known for her infectious smile and laughter right up to the end. She valued her time spent with family and extended family. Her gentle spirit will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her beloved husband of 30 years, Mark; her loving family consisting of her stepdaughter Kim Owens; stepson Steve Taylor and wife Teresa; grandsons Chase and Braden Taylor; brother-in-law Jack Taylor and wife Paulina and family residing in Taiwan; her brother Mike Rabstoff; nephew Rick Rabstoff; niece Shari Seaholm; grandnieces Samantha and Abigail Seaholm, all from Tucson; cousins Carol Owen and husband Lowell; cousin Judy Scott; her special lifelong friend Bobbi Quackenbush and husband Ray from Santa Rosa. The family would like to extend a special thanks to her physician, Kathleen Magonigle, the Staff at Spring Ridge Memory Care Facility, and Multicare Hospice for the loving oversight they provided Susan during her illness. A memorial service will be held at New Tacoma Cemetery's Chambers Creek Chapel, 9221 Chambers Creek Rd W in University Place at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 15, 2019. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the in Susan's memory.



