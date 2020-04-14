|
Susana Barbon Susanna Barbon 80, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020 in Tacoma, WA. She was born February 25, 1940 in Fort Stotstenburg, Pampana, Phillippines to Maximo Barbon, a US Army and Philippine Scout veteran and Maria Conde Barbon. Susanna was the oldest of 3 brothers and 5 sisters growing up in Okinawa, Camp Hanford, Fort Lewis and Tacoma. She spent her whole life caring for her family. Susanna graduated from Clover Park High School and then earned her AA Degree at Olympic Jr. College. She joined the U.S. Navy in 1964 and worked as a Medic. She was trained at University Of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as a surgical assistant. She was a Vietnam Veteran and retired at the rank of Chief Petty Officer in 1999. Hand surgery was her specialty, moving her to Tucson Arizona, where she spent most of her professional life, also working in real estate. She then moved back to Tacoma to be closer to her family. She was very proud of her heritage and was a member of Filipino Community Alliance and the Philippine Scouts Heritage Society. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Virginia Barbon and Arceli Nolder. She is survived by her siblings Jane Domeika, Edward Barbon, Alice Severa, Melita Navarro, Marvin Barbon, and Henry Barbon as well as brothers-in-laws, sister-in-law, nephews and nieces. A memorial service will take place at a future date.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 14, 2020