Susanne Boone Susanne Boone, 73, of Tacoma passed away on May 21st. She passed peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. She was a smart, fiery person who lived life on her own terms and managed to surprise us right to the end. She is preceded by her husband of 50 years, Sam Boone, her eldest daughter, Shannon Boone Potter, and many other loved ones. She is survived by her daughter Christina Boone Scott, son Jonathan Ngo, and grandchildren Alex, Chanel, and Tiffany. She leaves a hole in our hearts. Services will be held on Friday, June 28th at 4 pm, at Community of Christ Church in Puyallup. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shannon Potter Fun Fund.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 15, 2019