Suzanne H. Berg

Suzanne H. Berg Obituary
Suzanne H. Berg Suzanne H. Berg passed away peacefully in Tacoma, WA, on April 14, 2019 at 84 years. Suzanne is survived by a daughter, Ann E. Herring of Tacoma, WA, and a son Thomas E. Herring of Port Townsend, WA. Suzanne will be remembered as a musician of high caliber, especially on the violin. She was an accomplished bridge player at a national level. Suzanne had a wonderful sense of humour, intelligence, and loved animals her entire life. She is also survived by her grandsons Daniel J. Speltz of Seattle and Kevin Matthew Speltz of Brooklyn, N.Y. She was loved by all who knew her.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 5, 2019
