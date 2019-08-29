|
Suzanne James On the afternoon of Friday, August 23rd, Suzanne (Susi) lost her five month battle with Pancreatic Cancer. She was 74 years old. Susi was born in San Francisco on December 13, 1944 to Lorraine E. Wright and Robert A. Wright. After WWII was over, the family returned to the Bronx in New York City. When Susi was almost five years old, they moved to Massapequa on Long Island Susi graduated from Massapequa High School in 1962. She attended several nursing schools, but the most significant part of her nursing resume was the twenty three years she spent at the Tacoma Lutheran Home. She enjoyed working with the elderly and was well liked and respected for her professionalism. Following a fight with Breast Cancer in 2000, which she won, she retired to spend more time with her husband, John James, and her three sons, Douglas, Jason, and Brandon and her and grandchildren. Memorial Services will be held at the Haven of Rest, Gig Harbor, on Tuesday, September 3rd at 11:30 AM. Remembrances may be made to the Shelton Adopt a Pet, The Purdy Correctional Pet Prison Project, the Tacoma/Pierce County Humane Society or the Charity of your choosing. Please visit Suzanne's on-line memorial page at havenofrest.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 29, 2019