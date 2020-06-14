Suzanne Jordan Suzanne Jordan, age 83, died on June 8, 2020. She is survived by 2 daughters, Angela Jordan of Seattle and Stacy Jordan(husband Ali Khatibi) of Martinez , CA; niece, Laura Maeji of Honolulu; 3 grandchildren, Scarlet Kelso (husband Scott Kelso) of Coeur d'Alene, Rhett Jordan of Auburn, and Adam Khatibi of Martinez, California; and 2 great- grandchildren, Terrell Fruechtland Taylor Kelso, both of Coeur d'Alene. Suzanneis preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Andrew Jordan Jr;her parents, Lyle Erskin and Laura Scott; her sister, Martha Loezius, and her 2 children, Kimberly and Kelly Jordan. Born in Tacoma in 1937,Suzanne spent most of her life in Tacoma. She graduated from the University of Oregon and was working as a high schoolEnglish teacher at Lincoln High in Tacoma when she met her future husband, Andy, on a blind date. Suzanne volunteered her skills at a variety places over the years, including the Tacoma Philharmonic. In the mid 1980's, she and her friend started a travel/tour company called Sunshine Ventures. Later, she enjoyed her work at the Tacoma Community College registration office. Both charming and bright, mom was a world traveler, an avid reader, and a lifelong learner. She and Andy walked on the Great Wall of China and experienced many other adventures in placeslike Moscow, Paris, and Costa Rica. She wrote letters to the editors at various publications and she loved to share her opinions on politics, books, and social issues.Her laughter was frequent and her enthusiasm for life evident. Suzanne loved all animals, but especially her dogs. A fitness enthusiast, Suzanne enjoyed Pilates, long walks, and dancing. Tennis, possibly her favorite athletic activity, was introducedto her in her thirties. Despite that fact, she went on to win the singles women's tournament for members of the Tacoma Lawn Tennis Club. She and Andy both adored their gorgeous beach house on Hood Canal, where they hosted many lovely summer parties. Finally, mom was endlessly social and had a wide circle of friends. Yet, she never tired of meeting new people. She will be greatly missed. She will be buried at New Tacoma Cemetery. We will be having a private family memorial on 6/15.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store