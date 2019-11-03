|
Suzanne Ng Suzanne Ng was born in Heric, France on October 20, 1924. She met her husband, Bing Ng, during World War II in France. They were married for 51 years. Most of Suzanne's adult life was spent in the Tacoma, Washington area. She remained sharp and independent in her own home until her 95th birthday. She died on October 30, 2019 after a short illness. Suzanne's husband, her youngest son, Jerry, and her grandson, Baby John preceded her in death. Suzanne has six children, Francette and Jim Beeler, Jimmy and Joy Ng, Steve and Beth Ng and Jerry's wife, Brenda Ng all live in the Tacoma area. Bennett and Leanne Ng and Laurette Ng live in Juneau, Alaska. Suzanne will be greatly missed by her friends, her children, and her many grandchildren. There will be a Celebration of her Life at 3:30 p.m. on November 10, 2019 at the Anderson Island Christian Fellowship Church on Anderson Island, Washington. All of her friends and loved ones are invited to attend.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 3, 2019