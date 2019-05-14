Sylvia Louise Holt Sylvia Louise Holt, a long-time resident of the Manitou area of Tacoma passed away Friday, the 10th of May, at Tacoma Lutheran Home at the age of 93. She was born March 29th, 1926, in Clarksville, Missouri to John and Vience Stewart. At a young age, Sylvia and her brother Bartlett moved to Washington State to live with their Uncle Gene. Sylvia is proceeded in death by the love of her life Arnold (Slim) Holt, two brothers, Robbie Stewart and Bartlett Stewart, four step sons, Jerry Holt, Robert Holt, Paul Holt, Stanley Holt and one granddaughter Stacy McManemy. Sylvia was a life long member of the Tacoma Eagles. She loved gardening, cooking, reading the newspaper and spending time with family. She is survived by a son, Robert McManemy Sr. and wife Sue of Fountain Hills, two step daughters, Evelyn Dalton and husband Douglas of Battle Ground, Sandy Couture of Woodland. Two grandchildren, Robert McManemy and Jeffrey McManemy, three step grandchildren, Mark Coleman, Hillary Moss, Ryan Couture and numerous great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren. Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 10th in the Aspen Chapel at Mountain View Memorial Park. Graveside service and reception to follow.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 14, 2019