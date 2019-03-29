Tadashi Fujioka This is in loving memory of Tadashi Fujioka who passed away peacefully on March 9th in Renton. Fuji or Tabo as he was nicknamed was born at his home in Pearl City, Oahu, on September 23, 1925. He was the youngest child of Kiyomatsu & Koyo, immigrants from Japan who had nine children after relocating in Oahu. Tabo enlisted when he was 20 in the US Army & over a span of 22 years was stationed all over the world as having served in the Korean & Vietnam Wars. Tabo met Ichiko Nakatani while stationed in Japan. The story goes is he saw her on a train and asked for her number. This was quite a bold move for him. In 1968 Tabo retired from the Army, moved to Tacoma and worked for Coca Cola Bottling for 20 years before finally retiring. Tabo & Irene had four daughters, all of whom graduated from WSU. He is remembered by his family as a generous, loving parent and Ojisan. Tadashi is survived by his children (spouses), Doris McConnell, Kathy (Don) Kelly, Thelma Beck & Grace (Dave) Rainey, grandchildren (spouses) Elizabeth (Ryan) Emerick, Angela (Andrew) Dunford, Michael (Amber) Kelly, Jordan Beck, Craig Rainey, Scott (Moriah) McConnell, Jaclyn Rainey and great-grandchildren Davis, Wyatt and Grant. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Eagle Ridge and Talbot Rehabilitation for their loving care. Tadashi's Internment will be at Tahoma National Cemetery on April 1st at 2pm.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the (or via PO Box 60164, Shoreline, WA 98160).

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 29, 2019