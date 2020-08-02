Tammy Friesz How do you tell the story of a daughter, sister, friend, partner, niece, aunt, cousin - who graced this planet for 53 years. How do you describe Tammy - who chose to live a life full of joy, travel whenever she could, and who surrounded herself with people she loved. How do you talk about someone who was diagnosed at a young age, with MD, and yet chose to embrace life. Tammy had a smile that filled her entire face. She was the person who got on a plane and became life long friends with the stranger she ended up sitting next to. She was the one who kept in touch with connections and friends from Elementary School through High School. We could never do her justice in these few words. Our hearts are broken and will remain so: Her mother, Francoise Friesz. Her father, Richard Friesz (and Diana Friesz). Her sister and brother-in-law and nieces and nephew: Cindy Friesz Moseley, Elliott Moseley, Kaile'a Moseley, Makena Moseley and Jonathan Moseley. Her other sister and niece, Sheryl Friesz and Dominique Mesick. Her significant other of 25 years, Henry Mikulaco. Her extended friends and family - too many to name though we love each of you for having loved Tammy. Tammy lived in Hawaii for many years, first as a child attending Hickam Elementary School and then returning to Hawaii as an adult after she graduated from Bethel High School in Spanaway, Washington in 1985. Though she resided in California, she visited Hawaii as often as possible. Needless to say, Tammy loved all things Hawaii and Hawaiian - so we ask that as you remember her, you look up to the heavens and smile, and say, "a hui hou" (until we meet again). Tammy will forever become a part of Hawaii as her ashes will be scattered there. In lieu of flowers, as there will be no formal ceremony honoring her life, please make a donation to Saint Joseph Parish, 280 Oak Tree Lane, Lincoln, CA 95648 in her name. Tammy enjoyed attending mass there with her Mother. Or please make a donation to any charity you believe would make Tammy smile.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store