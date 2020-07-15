1/1
Tammy Leach
Tammy Leach Tammy Leach, resident of Puyallup, passed away on July 7th 2020 at the age of 58 after losing a long battle with PBC liver disease. Tammy lived her life with a positive attitude, humor and love. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, and spending time with her family. Tammy is survived by her husband Bill, children Ross, Shaina, and Reid, her grandchildren Lincoln, Juliette and her sister Debbie. The family would like to express their appreciation for those providing sympathy and support during these difficult times. A donation can be made to the University of Washington Medical Center in memorial of Tammy for those who wish to donate.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jul. 15, 2020.
