Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tammy Barge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tammy Roberts Barge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tammy Roberts Barge Obituary
Tammy Roberts Barge July 15, 1961 - September 24, 2019 Tammy Roberts Barge, 58, of Puyallup, died on September 24, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Tammy was born to Ron and Carole Roberts, she graduated from Orting High School in 1979. Tammy is preceded in death by her sisters, Jackie and Cindy Roberts, and by her father Ronald Roberts. Tammy is survived by her husband Dan, daughter Janelle Carolus (Scott), son Jeremy Boone, sister Debbie White (John), mother Carole Roberts, and many other family members. A celebration of life will be on October 20th at from 2-4pm at the Orting Lions Club.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tammy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.