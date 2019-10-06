|
Tammy Roberts Barge July 15, 1961 - September 24, 2019 Tammy Roberts Barge, 58, of Puyallup, died on September 24, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Tammy was born to Ron and Carole Roberts, she graduated from Orting High School in 1979. Tammy is preceded in death by her sisters, Jackie and Cindy Roberts, and by her father Ronald Roberts. Tammy is survived by her husband Dan, daughter Janelle Carolus (Scott), son Jeremy Boone, sister Debbie White (John), mother Carole Roberts, and many other family members. A celebration of life will be on October 20th at from 2-4pm at the Orting Lions Club.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 6, 2019