Ted (Teake) Wiersma Ted (Teake) Wiersma was born January 10, 1928 in Oudwoude, a small farming town in northern Holland, where he worked the family farm. Later, while Holland was under Nazi occupation from 1940-45, the family supported underground efforts to hide Dutch resisters. At 13, he was permitted to have a milk route which later allowed him to smuggle food to his neighbors when the supply chain was cut off by the Nazis. In 1948 he came to America, taught himself to speak English by reading comic books, and served in the American army as a mechanic. After the military, he attended Bates Technical School where he met Winnie, his future wife of 62 years. He landed a job at Russ Dunmire Oldsmobile and later launched his own auto repair business. Ted was a longtime volunteer fire fighter, promoted to deputy chief, and later served as fire commissioner. Together, Ted and Winnie raised four daughters, Peggy, Patti (Steve) Bell, Susan (John) Camerer, and Theresa (Tim) Roush. In addition to his daughters, he leaves behind several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held Saturday, Feb 1, 2020 at 2pm at the New Tacoma Cemetery's Chambers Creek Chapel in University Place, WA.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 14, 2020
