Telsa "Tels" Jay Becker Telsa Jay Becker "Tels" passed away peacefully in Auburn, Washington on the evening of May 18th, 2019 at the age of 30. Our sweet Telsa was born on March 20th, 1989 in Tacoma, WA. Telsa's early years were anything but typically however she quickly found herself placed into our home, becoming the second of three adopted into our family. Mom and Dad (Delee and Rocky) quickly learned that Telsa, just 11 months old was intuitive, intelligent, and most of all energetic. Telsa grew up with her family in the Puyallup area, working her way through the Puyallup and Peninsula school districts. Telsa began her career early in the Electrical Supply industry continuing to strengthen her profession with attention to detail and dedication. She quickly progressed through the industrial ranks, working at Platt Electric (Puyallup, Tacoma and Auburn) always looking to improve Telsa landed at VECA Electric & Technologies Purchasing Department in Georgetown Seattle. Telsa really loved you guys. Telsa was a vibrantfull of lifewoman who wore hear passions proudly. Through her lively yet fleeting time in this world Telsa found peace in those she loved, now reunited with those who have gone before, it is now our duty of honoring Telsa in memory. Telsa is survived by Delee Becker (Mom) Rocky Becker (Dad), brother Phillip Becker, sister Kelli Becker, niece Savannah, nephew Andrew, niece Keilee and many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins whom all miss her dearly. As Telsa has departed this life, her heart and mind are at peace. In remembrance of Telsa Our Family and Friends simply request "Remember Me" "Rejoice as I am Free"

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 30, 2019