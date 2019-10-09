|
Terence Caffarel Sept 7, 1941 - Oct 3, 2019. He retired from Weyerhaeuser as a Network Engineer. Terry was a curious guy and enjoyed learning new skills. He enjoyed building models, playing pool, kayaking, camping & travel. He had a wonderful dry sense of humor and many friends. He loved his family and was a wonderful husband and father. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judy, a son David, and daughter Veronica (Shawn) Gilbert, plus granddaughters Misa Alexandra Gordon & Mari Caffarel & great granddaughters, Lila & Eva Gordon. He was preceded in death by a son, Paul, and granddaughter, Tara. The family is grateful to Hearthside Manor & Franciscan Hospice for their care of Terry. His service will be held Oct 16, 2019 at St Leo Catholic Church, Tacoma at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to .
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 9, 2019