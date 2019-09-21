|
Teresa Eshelman Durr Teri Durr went to be with her Lord Friday Sept. 13, following a short and courageous fight with lung cancer. Teri was born in Seattle, August 22, 1961, to Dr. James and Virginia Eshelman. Her childhood was spent in Lakewood, Wa. She attended Dower Elementary, Lochburn Jr. High, and Clover Park High School, and was a proud graduate of The University of Washington. She married her high school sweetheart, Dave Durr, June 1 1985 and set up home in Lakewood. After college Teri had a successful 8 year career selling office equipment for the Wm. Dierickx Co. in Bellevue, WA. Teri's career abruptly ended with joy as she and Dave welcomed their first of 3 sons on January 13, 1992. She was created to be a Mom and nothing brought her greater joy than to nurture her boys into the men they are today. Teri's life was marked by a consideration of others first. She was serious about her relationship with God and passionate about the ministries of Young Life, Bible Study Fellowship, and New Bridge Community Church. Teri is survived by her parents James and Virginia Eshelman, her sister Kathy Schmidtke (Russ), her husband Dave, and sons Connor (Chloe), Noah, and Parker, as well as a large extended family that she loved dearly. We are broken-hearted and missing her presence with us. At the same time we are comforted by her new pain-free freedom with Christ. A celebration of Teri's life will be held Saturday, September 28th at 1pm, at The First Baptist Church of Lakewood, 5400 112th St. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: *By Mail* Lakewood/Steilacoom Young Life: Teri Durr-Camp 6120 Main St. SW Lakewood, WA 98499 *Online* giving.younglife.org Area number WA364 Camp Scholarship Tribute-In Memory of-Teri Durr
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 21, 2019