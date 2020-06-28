Terrence Potter
Terrence Potter Terrence Lee Potter "Terry" of Tacoma, WA passed away at the age of 69 on May 4th 2020. Terry was born in Fargo, ND on February 7th 1951 to Chuck and Frances Potter. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1969. Terry worked in the construction industry for most of his life. He was an avid Mariners and Seahwaks Fan. He enjoyed working outside in his yard and spending time with his 2 dogs, Rusty and Chico. Terry is survived by his 3 children Melissa, Jason, and Ricky, as well as his sister Sonja, his 5 grandchildren Emily, Jonny, Gracie, Alinah and Gemma, 2 nieces Kayla and Kristina, great niece and nephew Armonni and Hendrix. Terry is preceded in death by his parents Chuck and Frances Potter. We love you so much you will be missed everyday.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jun. 28, 2020.
