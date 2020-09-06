Teruko "Terry" Price Terry Price, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away August 19, 2020 at the honorable age of 96. She was born in Tokyo, Japan, where she met her soon-to-be husband, Elmer Price, soon after the end of WWII. Teruko didn't know much English and Elmer didn't know much Japanese. Courting required an interpreter. After their two children, Mary and Joseph were born, the family decided to move to the United States. The family settled in the North End of Tacoma in 1954. Terry devoted her life to supporting her family and learning all the nuances of her new culture. She refined her skills in cooking and baking and became well known for her apple pie. She took great pride in decorating her new home. She took many trips to Victoria, B.C., where she enjoyed shopping for Royal Doulton figurines. Always wanting to improve her skills in the Japanese arts, she studied Ikebana flower arranging and Japanese tea ceremony. In later years, she was a big Mariners and Ichiro fan. Terry loved to be around people and never refused an invitation to the Lobster Shop or shopping at Nordstrom or Metropolitan Market. However, her proudest moment occurred in 1998, when she received her American citizenship. In her sunset years she moved-in with her daughter and family in Lakewood. Terry was married to the love of her life, Elmer, for 62 years before he passed away in 2009. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Hudson, son, Joe Price (Denise), nine grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren, all of whom were a great joy to her. In addition, she leaves countless friends. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Family and friends will be invited to come together to celebrate Terry's life some time next year.



