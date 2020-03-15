|
Teryl Sue Dirks Teryl Sue Dirks was born to Clarence and Phyllis Dirks on March 1, 1951, in Bonners Ferry, Idaho. She passed away on February 19th 2020, in her home in Tacoma. She completed her elementary and high school education in Bonners Ferry schools, after which she enrolled at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma Washington and completed a Bachelors degree program at that school. She loved Tacoma, and only returned to her parents' home in Idaho at vacation times after graduation. She worked at the KMS Brokerage Agency in Seattle for a number of years, commuting by bus to Seattle daily. Then she was employed by the Pierce County Department of Corrections in Tacoma, where she worked as a Community Corrections Officer, which position she happily filled for the remainder of her employment life. She thoroughly enjoyed her interactions with her 'criminal offenders,' as she called them, even on occasion sharing her phone number with carefully selected ones, so they could contact her after hours if they needed to talk. She had great sympathy and empathy for and with these and others who were sometimes considered less than acceptable by the greater society. She worked diligently to encourage improvements to the frequently rough Hilltop neighborhood where, with eyes wide open, she had purchased a home. She worked to encourage a block watch program for her neighborhood, and saw it develop into an active means for limiting drug activity in that environment. In time the neighborhood, finally recognizing its power, with the help of the Tacoma police, had harried the drug dealers so urgently that most of them took their business elsewhere. In the early years she often transported neighborhood children, many of whose parents didn't own a vehicle, to special events, to parks, and to Sunday School at Peace Lutheran Church, her beloved congregation. Sometimes her little WW Bug fairly bulged from the overload. Throughout her life, even through illnesses and finally Physical disablement, Teryl's Christian faith was the bedrock of her existence, and from this commitment she never wavered. It motivated her relationships with every person she encountered. Teryl was preceded in death by her father, Clarence W Dirks in 1996. To grieve her passing, she leaves her mother, Phyllis Amoth Dirks, Federal Way; her daughter, Sara Lynne Fassett (fiancé, Jonothan Anderson), children, Jordyn and Taylor; Brother Keith Dirks (Sandee), children, Krystie (Rob) Schueck, their children Breanna (Jon) Reinier, Quinn and Ivy, Tenino and Olympia; Bryon Dirks (Tiffany), Abbi and Kyra, Yelm Wa; Capt. Shannon (Freddie) Hudson, Kamora and Traesyn, Georgia; Max Schueck, Olympia; Sara Schueck, son Charlie, Oregon; Kyle Fisher, Seattle; Brother Jeffrey Dirks (Karla Thomas), Bogota, Colombia. The Celebration of Life has been postponed to a later date due to current health concerns regarding gatherings.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 15, 2020