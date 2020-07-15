Tevla Sorenson Telva Marie Sorenson, aged 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 6th at Life Care Center in Puyallup, Washington. She was born October 18th, 1935 in Beloit, Kansas. Her parents were Mary Esther and Cecil Franklin Smith. She is preceded in death by her late husband of 64 years, Herbert Sorenson, as well as her parents and brother Warren. Telva and Herbert, lovingly referred to as Herb and Marie, were married on June 23, 1956 by a Justice of the Peace in Tacoma, Washington. Marie enjoyed photography, crocheting, camping, jeeping and attending social events. As they raised their children, she and Herb moved to several states while he served in the Army. They spent time in Alaska, Texas, Hawaii, California and finally settled in Washington where they spent much time in Cle Elum at their beloved cabin. She was wholeheartedly devoted to her family and shared many treasured memories with her extended family. She was a deeply spiritual person, and she always liked to say, "It's all in divine order". Marie is survived by seven children: Patty, Robert, Cathy, Steve, Ron, Sherry and Mike. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at Powers Funeral Home in downtown Puyallup, Friday July 17th at 9AM.



