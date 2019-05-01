Thea Cross Thea Lou Cross, age 68, passed away on April 14, 2019 in her home in Tacoma, Washington after a 17-year battle with breast cancer, which she faced with her usual blend of ferocity, bravery, and humor. Thea was born on April 5, 1951 in Saltville, Virginia. She grew up in Hankle, Virginia, one of twelve children born to Carl and Malinda Adams. Thea excelled academically, and her high school chemistry teacher arranged for her to receive a full scholarship to Emory & Henry College. Instead, she chose to pursue love and adventure, and married Jerry Cross in Honolulu, Hawaii and then went to Europe. Jerry and Thea had two children, David Bradley Cross and Karyn Renee Cross, and one grandchild, Ariana Sarabia. Thea's children and grandchild were the center of her world, and she loved and supported them unconditionally. Thea was a loving and beloved friend to many people. She was honest, kind, forthright and a gifted storyteller. Thea could truly do anything she set her mind to, and taught herself an astonishing array of home remodeling skills. Thea is survived by her children and grandchild, and many other family members from her large extended family. Thea was a shining light, and her memory will be cherished by many people. A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 6 at 10 a.m. at Mount Tahoma National Cemetery.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 1, 2019