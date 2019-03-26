Home

Theo Irene (Gault) Clark

Theo Irene (Gault) Clark Obituary
Theo (Gault) Clark Theo Irene (Gault) Clark, born March 30, 1912, passed away on March 20, 2019, 10 days before her 107th birthday. She was preceded in death by her husband Don, her parents, and her two sisters. She is survived by her son Stan and various nieces and nephews. She was a member of the First Christian Church at 6th and Orchard. She was also a member of the former Steilacoom Lake Orthopedic Guild. At her request there will be a private graveside ceremony.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 26, 2019
