More Obituaries for Theresa Fields
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa "Terry" Fields

Theresa "Terry" Fields Obituary
Theresa "Terry" Fields Theresa "Terry" (Freeberg) Fields of Tacoma, WA was born in Chicago, IL on June 24, 1957 and passed away Dec. 4, 2019 in Seattle, WA. She is survived by her husband "Dick" Fields, brother Kenne Freeberg and family. She is also survived by Dick's brother Bill and his wife and sister Julie and family. Memorial service will be held on Fri., Dec. 13, 2019 at 11:00am at Life Center Church on Union in Tacoma with a reception following. Graveside Service will be held on Sat. Dec. 14, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Sunset Gardens Memorial Park in Richland, WA.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 11, 2019
