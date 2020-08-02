Theresa "Terry" Christiansen, R.N. 12/01/1926 07/26/2020 Theresa "Terry" Christiansen, Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, passed away July 26, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born December 1, 1926 in Bayonne, New Jersey and was the 8th of 9 children born to Frank Kochanski and Catherine Brady. She completed her nursing training in 1948 at Bayonne Hospital of Nursing. She came to Tacoma, chosen as a "Senior Cadet Student" in June 1948, to represent New Jersey and worked at the then Indian Hospital. It was in Tacoma that she met our Dad, Wayne Christiansen, and they married on April 15, 1950. She started working at the Doctors Hospital in Tacoma as 3-11 Staff Nurse and worked her way up to Assistant Director of Nursing. In 1985, she was awarded Pierce County Nurses Association "Nurse of the Year" Award and in 1991 was awarded WSNA's "Search for Excellence" Award which is given for exemplary service and devotion. She retired in 1992 after 43 years of service from Day Surgery at Tacoma General Hospital. As she always said, "I was born to be a Nurse. I love people and love helping them. I could never be as happy with my career doing anything else. It is where the Lord wanted me." Our Mom loved the Mariners and we were so happy that the Mariners won the day she went to heaven. She loved going to the Casino, loved activities at the Weatherly Inn, loved her family but especially loved the Lord. Her favorite song was "My Way" by Frank Sinatra which is definitely the way she lived her life, & her way." She was preceded in death by our Dad, Wayne, in 1986; and her late husband, Glen Peterson in 1997. She is survived by her 4 children; Cindy (Gary) Bryant, Dwayne Christiansen, Terry Lee (TL) (Mark) Bender, and Susan (Phil) Carmichael; 8 Grandchildren; Robin (Ed) Abrahamson, Rob (Cara) Bryant, Hailey (Dave) Dawson, Katie (Danny) Pardee, Bryan (Amanda) Bender, Breanna (Joel) Misterek, Hannah Carmichael and PJ Carmichael; and 12 Great-Grandchildren; Madison and Wyatt Abrahamson, Alexus and Gage Bryant, Chase, Lance, Reese and Rio Dawson, Amelia and Logan Pardee, Brody and Brighton Bender. Her Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren were the light of her life and her greatest joys in life were her family and friends. We would like to thank Dr. Steve Stringfellow for all your years of caring for her, Allenmore Hospital, Multicare Hospice, and especially The Weatherly Inn in Tacoma who showed her and our family so much love, compassion, and kindness and who our Mom considered everyone there her extended family. Due to the current COVID situation, private family services will be held. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to The Weatherly Inn/Resident Activities, 6016 Highlands Pkwy, Tacoma, WA 98406; or St. Placid Priory/Attn. Sister Sharon McDonald, 500 College St NE, Lacey, WA 98516, in her honor. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com
