|
|
Thomas Alden Fortt 10/2/1937 4/7/2019 Tom was born in Detroit, MI and moved to Eugene, OR in 1947. After serving in US Navy, he graduated from University of Oregon with a business degree. He then moved to Tacoma, where he was owner/broker for Fortt Realtors and Fortt Business Sales from 1970-2019. Tom was an avid reader, walker, sailor and motorcyclist. Tom is survived by wife Enny, sons, James and Javier, and daughter Hallie. Please sign the online guestbook. www.tuellmckee.com 253-272-1414
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 21, 2019