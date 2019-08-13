Home

Thomas Barnwell


1927 - 2019
Thomas Barnwell Obituary
Thomas Barnwell Mr. Thomas "Tom" Michael Barnwell, born on July 13, 1927 in Tacoma, Washington, passed away at age 91 on January 15, 2019 in Lakewood, Washington. Tom was the beloved husband of Brigitte Barnwell. He is survived by his daughter, Nanci Barnwell; stepson, Andrian Smith (Quy - daughter in law); and stepdaughter, Teriscovkya Smith. Tacoma was his life and history. Tom followed his father and went to work for the Tacoma News Tribune for over forty years until he retired in 2000. Tom faithfully served as an usher at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Tacoma until he could no longer walk, and he was one of the two longest serving members of the Tacoma Elks Lodge 174. Tuell-McKee Funeral Home - Tacoma handled his arrangements, 2215 Sixth Avenue, Tacoma, (253) 272-1414.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 13, 2019
