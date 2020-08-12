1/
Thomas Bondo Thomas Edward Bondo, born June 29, 1950, in Tacoma, died on July 29, 2020, in Federal Way. Tom graduated from Franklin Pierce High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Pacific Lutheran University. He was a member of Central Lutheran Church in Tacoma. He was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Miriam Bondo. He is survived by his sister Susan Barnard of Shelton and by other family members. He will be remembered for his positive attitude and his sense of humor. No service will be held due to Coronavirus. Memorial gifts could be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 12, 2020.
