Thomas Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Butler

Thomas Butler Obituary
Thomas Butler Thomas J. Butler passed away peacefully on November 29, 2019, at the age of 85 in Lakewood, WA. He was born in Mt. Jewett, Pennsylvania, to H. Gerald and Margaret Butler. He is survived by his loving wife, Diane; son, Stephen; daughter, Amy Camden (Edward); son, James; grandsons, Woodbury and Tanner Perkins; and sister, Ann Brett. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Tacoma Country and Golf Club. Please see the full obituary at www.edwardsmemorial.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 29, 2019
