Thomas Davidson Tom passed away on April 30,2019. He was born in Tacoma to Audra and Al Davidson on October 20, 1931. He was a proud Lincoln HS and UPS Graduate and served in the Marine Reserves and the Air Force. He was a dedicated teacher and coach in Tacoma Schools for 30 years. He married his high school sweet heart and raised three children in Fircrest and University Place. Tom had a magnetic personality. Always smiling, he made friends easily and kept them for life. He loved all sports, cribbage, chocolate, gardening, 40's music, live theater and winters in Yuma. Tom is survived by his wife, LaVonne of 66 years, his children: Tom (Cyndie), Terice and Doug (DeAnne). He also was the best papa, to Christie (EJ), Ricky, Craig, Kristoffer (Leah), Matt (Rachel), David, Roarke, nine great grandchildren and sister Arloa (Dick)Frederickson. Services will be 11:00 am on May 15th at Mt Cross Lutheran Church in University Place. Remembrances may be made to .

