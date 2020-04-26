Thomas Devlin Thomas Elwood Devlin III was known and loved by so many, and we are sad to announce his passing on Friday, April 10, 2020. During his 66 years of life, Tom was known as a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, a friend, and a colleague with a sense of humor that could light up any room. Tom was always one to offer up a hug while sharing a savory joke or talking about his many loves, including cars, music, barbecuing, and the Seattle Seahawks. Tom was born in Tacoma, WA on September 28, 1953 to Tom and Annette Devlin. He grew up in Tacoma and proudly graduated from Stadium High School in 1971. Tom was outgoing and dedicated to helping others, gravitating to jobs and experiences that would allow him to connect with people. Throughout his life, Tom ventured through a number of different careers, from operating S&D Candy Distributing with his parents to owning, operating, and managing various car dealership lots in the Tacoma area. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Sara Devlin, and their 5 children Tom, Jeremy, Debbie, Michelle, and Lisa; 8 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. Until we are all able to come together to celebrate Tom's life, please join us on Thursday, April 30 2020 at 7:00pm PT, and raise a glass to toast his memory.

