1/1
Thomas E. Rawlings
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas E. Rawlings
March 22, 1943 - November 30, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Thomas E Rawlings (Papa), born March 22, 1943 passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020 at the age of 77. Papa was a loving Husband, Father, Uncle, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and Friend. He was a lifelong resident of Tacoma where he attended St Leo's School and graduated from Bellarmine Prep class of 1961. He owned and operated his own business Western Plumbing and donated lots of his work to Bellarmine and also volunteered as a Bellarmine Booster for many years. Papa is survived by his wife Mary, his children James (Sue), William (Mary), Cynthia (Tom), Mike (Georgina), 10 grandchildren Rebecca, Stephanie, Mary (Tatanie), Gabriel, Catherine, Nicole, Caitlyn, Elizabeth, Jonathon, and Stephen, as well as 2 great grandchildren, Aurora Marie and Levi Thomas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Ethel Rawlings. Due to pandemic restrictions we will be holding a private service for family and close friends only. The family suggests memorials to CHI Franciscan Hospice & Palliative Care. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com to leave online condolences. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
GAFFNEY FUNERAL HOME
1002 S. Yakima Ave.
Tacoma, WA 98405
(253) 572-6003
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by GAFFNEY FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved