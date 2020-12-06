Thomas E. Rawlings
March 22, 1943 - November 30, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Thomas E Rawlings (Papa), born March 22, 1943 passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020 at the age of 77. Papa was a loving Husband, Father, Uncle, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and Friend. He was a lifelong resident of Tacoma where he attended St Leo's School and graduated from Bellarmine Prep class of 1961. He owned and operated his own business Western Plumbing and donated lots of his work to Bellarmine and also volunteered as a Bellarmine Booster for many years. Papa is survived by his wife Mary, his children James (Sue), William (Mary), Cynthia (Tom), Mike (Georgina), 10 grandchildren Rebecca, Stephanie, Mary (Tatanie), Gabriel, Catherine, Nicole, Caitlyn, Elizabeth, Jonathon, and Stephen, as well as 2 great grandchildren, Aurora Marie and Levi Thomas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Ethel Rawlings. Due to pandemic restrictions we will be holding a private service for family and close friends only. The family suggests memorials to CHI Franciscan Hospice & Palliative Care. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com
to leave online condolences.