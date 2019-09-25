|
|
Thomas Eagle Michlitsch-Rambo Jan. 18, 2002 - Sept. 17, 2019 A shining light gone dark. A laughing voice stilled. A bright future unfulfilled. A beloved and cherished son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, friend and comrade now missed forever. Thomas Eagle Michlitsch-Rambo passed Sept. 17, 2019. Born in Seattle on Jan 18, 2002,Tom was a cherished and loving son to Shannon Michlitsch and Christopher Rambo.Growing up with his older sister Viola, and surrounded by a large extended family, Tom was a rambunctious, smiling young man with a charming laugh and a lift in his step always happy to help in any way. Golfing since the age of 7, Tom played on the team at Lakes High School.He travelled to Europe twice to explore its history and investigate his Polish ancestry.He especially loved studying military history and was a passionate reader on several subjects.Tom caught the fishing bug and would spend hours in the outdoors.He rarely missed an opportunity to swim and loved spending time at Lake Chelan every summer. Tom is survived by his parents, his sister Viola Rose Michlitsch-Rambo, his paternal grandparents John Rambo and Winifred Rambo, maternal grandma Shareen Michlitsch, great grandmother Bonnie Faherty and too many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends to list. Service is at St Mary's Episcopal Church in Lakewood, WA, 10630 Gravelly Lake Dr SW, on Saturday, Sept 28 at 11 a.m. Memorial donations in memory of Tom may be made to First Tee.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 25, 2019