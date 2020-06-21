Thomas Edwin Russell
Thomas Edwin Russell Thomas Edwin Russell died peacefully at home on Friday June 12, 2020. Born in Seattle on December 13, 1933, Tom was adopted by his parents, Oscar and Amy Russell, and was a lifelong resident of Tacoma. In October 1953 Tom met Doris Burns, beginning a loving relationship that lasted his lifetime. They were married September 10, 1955, and together raised four children: Marc (Janet Graves), Shari (Rick Lingbloom), Jan (Donald Rice), and Julie (Armin Schmidt). "Papa" also had nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. After graduating from Lincoln High School in 1951 he and partners opened Sheridan Motors. Tom then struck out on his own to start Ace Auto Shop, a respected repair business he operated until his retirement in 1999. Tom loved the outdoors and was an avid hiker, climber, and camper. He never turned away an opportunity for adventure. In retirement he was an avid reader and enjoyed wood carving. A memorial service will be scheduled when local restrictions on gatherings are eased. Remembrances may be shared at www.mountainviewtacoma.com.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jun. 21, 2020.
