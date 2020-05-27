Thomas F. Johnson 56, of Tacoma, was killed while cycling on May 9, 2020, struck down by a car and impaired hit-and-run driver. Thomas is survived by his wife, Teena Johnson; children, Tyler Johnson, Moira Lindholm, Layne Collins (Patrick), Madeline Sanders (Jacob); grandchildren, Wyatt Collins, Jamsie Lindholm, Tristan Collins; father, Thomas Gerald "Jerry" Johnson (Judy); mother, Sammye Kathryn Morrison (Robert Brummond); and brother, Jeffrey Johnson. Funeral services will be held by video at Mountain View Funeral Home, May 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to OnYourLeftFoundation.org.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 27, 2020.