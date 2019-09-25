|
Thomas Havel March 22, 1938 - Sept. 18, 2019 Tom Havel went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on the 18th of September. Tom's deep love of the Lord, his family, and friends was evidenced by all who knew him. Tom taught in the Tacoma Public Schools for 43 years. Tom was a true servant and teacher for many years at Truman Elementary, Brown's Point Elementary, Mason Junior High, and Stadium High School. He graduated from Stadium himself in 1956 and from the University of Puget Sound in 1961 with a Teacher's Degree and a focus on ROTC. Tom was then sent for his Navigation and Radar Intercept Training at James Connally Air Force Base where he met his wife-to-be, Carolyn, through the ministry of Young Life at Baylor University. After graduation and their marriage in 1962, Tom was assigned to fly as a Radar Interceptor Officer in the 75 th Squadron, defending the East Coast at Dow Air Force Base in Bangor, MA, during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Following his service time in Bangor, he served with the Maine Air Guard while getting his Master's Degree at the University of Maine. Tom returned to Tacoma with Carolyn and their daughter, Lisa, where Tom began his teaching career in 1966. Tom was born in 1938 to Edward and Isabel Havel in Tacoma, WA. He was preceded in death by his father, his mother, and his brother, Eddie. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn of 57 years, his daughter, Lisa (Greg) Hitchcock, his son, Christopher (Jennifer) Havel, his grandchildren, Stephen and Madison Hitchcock and Ethan and Lauren Havel, and his sisters, Kris Oglesby and Susan Olson. Tom was an outdoor enthusiast who used his brilliant mind to humbly impart knowledge of God's great universe to all who would listen. Tom was a man of impeccable character and integrity, though he would be quick to acknowledge that he was a sinner saved by grace. He was the embodiment of kindness and love. A servant warrior was he, and a man after God's own heart. Tom was compassionate, others-focused, hospitable, and generous. His passion and zeal for life and its Creator were contagious. Memorial services will be held Saturday September 28, 2019 at 2:00pm First Presbyterian Church. Private Family Interment with Military honors at Tahoma National Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made in his name to First Presbyterian Church Preschool Scholarship Fund, fpctacoma.org. Please leave online condolences, please visit www.gaffneycares.com . Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 25, 2019