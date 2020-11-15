Thomas Irish Jr

May 23, 1936 - November 12, 2020

Tacoma, Washington - Thomas Judson Irish Jr, 84 of Tacoma, WA passed away on November 12, 2020 at home in the presence of family. In respect of his wishes no services will be held.

Tom was born on May 23, 1936 in Forest City Iowa to Thomas Judson Irish Sr and Magdalene Irish (Grimm). He graduated from Forest City High School in 1955. Tom then complete his BS at Iowa State College in 1958, and MD from University of Iowa in 1962. His medical internship took place at Harborview Hospital in Seattle Washington. From 7/1963 until 6/1966 he worked in private general medical practice Forest City, Iowa. Tom then went on to complete his General Surgical residencies at Denver General Hospital and University of Colorado Affiliated Hospitals from July of 1966 until June 1970 followed by Plastic Surgery Residencies at Norfolk General and Affiliated Hospitals in Norfolk, VA and Canniesburn Hospital in Bearsden, Scotland. After settling with his family in Tacoma, WA Dr. Irish established his Private Practice in Plastic Surgery from 1972- 2003. He married Sandra L Irish on August 12, 1978, in Tacoma, WA at their home in North Tacoma.

As a long time member of Tacoma's medical community Tom's achievements included Medical Directorships of the Firefighter Burn Center at St Joseph's Medical Center from 1976-1983 and The Franciscan Wound Center from 1998-2003. Dr. Irish played a critical role in advocating for and developing both of these programs.

He was involved in and maintained his memberships in the following: Fellowship of American College of Surgeons, American Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons, American Burn Association, American Cleft Pallet Association American Academy of Wound Management, Washington State Maxillofacial Review Board, American Medical Association, Washington State Society of Plastic Surgeons, Pierce County Medical Society and Tacoma Surgical Club.

Over the course of his education and career Dr. Irish received the Alpha Omega Alpha award from the Medical Scholastic Honor Society, the Lampos Scholastic and Service Honor, Prentis Award from Department of Anatomy at University of Iowa and Physician Recognition Award/Certificate of Continuing Medical Education.

Tom is preceded in death by his three sisters, AliceJean Kenny, Ellen Craig and Sally Baker. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Irish (Rudolph), daughters Katherine Irish and Julianne Irish and sons Judson Irish and Robert Irish as well as his grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family members.

In lieu of services memorials may be given to Franciscan Foundation- Wound Center Program. The family of Thomas Irish Jr wishes to extended our sincere thanks to Franciscan Hospice, Weatherly Inn staff and caregivers, and the many friends and colleagues that supported and connected with Tom and Sandra.





