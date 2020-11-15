Thomas J. Hendershot

November 22, 1937 - October 26, 2020

Graham, Washington - Thomas J. Hendershot, age 82 of Graham, Washington died on October 26th, 2020 from complications of Parkinson's disease. Tom is preceded in death by his parents, sister Margorie Bealmear, and brother Robert Hendershot.

Thomas "Tom," was born in Zanesville, Ohio on November 22nd, 1937 to the late William and Helen (Cover) Hendershot. Before attending college, Tom served his country proudly as a member of the United States Airforce. Tom was a proud graduate of THE Ohio State University, department of Engineering 1970; also completing a master's degree in environmental engineering from the University of South Florida in 1988. For the past 40 years Tom's passion has been civil and environmental engineering, developing streets and sewage systems for business and housing developments throughout the United States.

Tom is survived by his wife of 47 years Judith "Judy" or "Jay" (Steiner) as Tom called her, brother William B. Hendershot (wife Bobbie), sons Mark Thomas Hendershot (wife Roberta) and David Thomas Hendershot (wife Anne); stepchildren Michele K. (Rosier) Perisho and Micah R. "Chip" Rosier. Tom was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Tom generously participated in Organ donation, also dedicating his body to science and research as education was of vital importance in Tom's life. Cremation is to be completed by MedCure.

The family would like to express with warmest gratitude, the exceptional care provided to Tom during his extended illness. Dave Kidane (owner of Welcome Home at Heritage Glen Adult Family Care Home), Tanya Anderson (care giver), other staff members at the home, The VA at American Lake, and Hospice were supreme in Tom's extended care.

Due to limitations from COVID-19 epidemic restrictions, a celebration of life has been planned for early November at a private family home.

For those wishing to express condolences, the family would like to suggest gift donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or Hospice.

Thomas J. Hendershot "Papa T" - Always Loved, Never Forgotten!





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store